Sonali Bendre credits sister for extending love, support in emotional post

Famed Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who returned to India currently after a six months' brief hiatus for seeking treatment for cancer uploaded an emotional post on Thursday where she has thanked her elder sister for extending warmth and love when she needed the most.

The actress who kept her fans updated throughout her treatment in New York via social media posts, wrote a message on her sister’s birthday saying that Rupa Tai (elder sister in Marathi) has been “my rock, my person.”

The Sarfarosh starlet then went on to mention how Rupa offered her unwavering support throughout pressing times – 'from the time she was diagnosed with ‘high grade cancer’ to when she underwent treatment to actually packing her bags to accompany her to NYC'.

The actor also added that Rupa ‘dropped everything in a heartbeat’ and ‘was there from get-go’.

She also commended her sister’s efforts of transitioning from one role to another seamlessly - "a dictator when I needed to eat right or take my meds or an empathetic counsellor alternating between giving advice and offering silent support when all I needed was to be alone with my thoughts."

She added, “Sisters share a special relationship. We are literally an extension of each other. For bad days, her presence did the trick and the good days… well it just got better!”

Read Sonali's full post here:







