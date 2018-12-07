Priyanka Chopra welcomed into Jonas family by Nick's brother Joe

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra has been on a streak of collecting felicities and warm wishes from everyone after she married American singer Nick Jonas in a fairytale wedding ceremony on December 2 in Indian city Jodhpur.



The Quantico starlet has been a favourite of the Jonas family ever since she and Nick started dating each other.

Priyanka Chopra has often shared pictures on her social media of her having good, quality time with Nick’s parents and elder brothers.

On Thursday, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, who is engaged to Game of Thrones starlet Sophir Turner, welcomed Priyanka Chopra to the family in an adorable Instagram post and congratulated the bride and groom on their nuptials.

"Super Married! I Love You Both. Welcome to the Family Pri! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week,” Joe wrote in his endearing post.

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines ever since she changed her Instagram handle to Priyanka Chopra Jonas last night.



There were several hints that she might, as before her wedding, her upcoming film Sky is Pink’s crew had surprised her with a cake, that had PCJ on it.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been in the spotlight ever since they tied the knot at the historical Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple has been sending their fans into a wave of exhilaration every now and then after sharing the official pictures and videos of the wedding ceremony and the pre-wedding festivities on their social media accounts.

Speaking about the wedding, Nick revealed in a magazine, "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me," he said.

"You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional," he added.