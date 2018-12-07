After ruling box office, 2.0 becomes second highest grossing Hindi dubbed film

After surpassing the Rs500 crore benchmark, Bollywood’s later blockbuster 2.0 is soaring through the skies and doesn’t appear to slow down anytime soon.



According to a report by Indian Express, the S. Shankar directorial has now bagged itself the title of the second highest grossing Hindi dubbed film, exceeding the lifetime profit earned of Baahubali: The Beginning, accumulating up the revenues to a total of Rs132 crore.

Shankar had come forth announcing the eighth day earnings of the fantasy/mystery film saying: “#2Point0 sets new benchmarks…* Is now second highest grossing *Hindi dubbed* film, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [first part]. * Rajnikanth’s highest grossing film ever [#Hindi]. * Will emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film today [Thu; Day 8]. HINDI version.”

The film that has become Akshay Kumar’s debut into the Tamil film industry will also be gracing screens in China next year in May releasing across 10,000 theaters across the country.