close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
December 6, 2018

Newlywed Priyanka ‘honoured’ to be on Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List

World

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who married to American singer Nick Jonas, has been placed #94 on Forbes' List of 100 Most Powerful Women of 2018.

The newlywed is one of only four Indians on a list topped by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In Instagram and Twitter posts, the 36-year-old professed herself "honoured" to be on the prestigious list twice now.

"Thank you Forbes! Honoured to be a part of such an exclusive and illustrious list of Power Women in the world for the second time. It's a reminder to stay hungry, keep pushing the status quo and continuing to do what I love. And on that note... back to work." The Forbes list describes Priyanka as: "Arguably the most successful Bollywood actor to cross over to Hollywood."


Latest News

More From World