Newlywed Priyanka ‘honoured’ to be on Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who married to American singer Nick Jonas, has been placed #94 on Forbes' List of 100 Most Powerful Women of 2018.



The newlywed is one of only four Indians on a list topped by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In Instagram and Twitter posts, the 36-year-old professed herself "honoured" to be on the prestigious list twice now.

"Thank you Forbes! Honoured to be a part of such an exclusive and illustrious list of Power Women in the world for the second time. It's a reminder to stay hungry, keep pushing the status quo and continuing to do what I love. And on that note... back to work." The Forbes list describes Priyanka as: "Arguably the most successful Bollywood actor to cross over to Hollywood."



