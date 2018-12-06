Newlywed Priyanka ‘honoured’ to be on Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who married to American singer Nick Jonas, has been placed #94 on Forbes' List of 100 Most Powerful Women of 2018.
The newlywed is one of only four Indians on a list topped by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
In Instagram and Twitter posts, the 36-year-old professed herself "honoured" to be on the prestigious list twice now.
"Thank you Forbes! Honoured to be a part of such an exclusive and illustrious list of Power Women in the world for the second time. It's a reminder to stay hungry, keep pushing the status quo and continuing to do what I love. And on that note... back to work." The Forbes list describes Priyanka as: "Arguably the most successful Bollywood actor to cross over to Hollywood."
