The world is more interested in knowing what's happening in India: Freida Pinto

With a merger of Hollywood and Bollywood unfolding in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’, the world is shifting their gaze to this side of the cinematic universe.



Indian actor Freida Pinto thinks there has been a recent shift in the world relating to content produced in India in contrast to previously when the country’s entertainment existed solely to interest their own.

During her interview with PTI, the 33-year-old Slum Dog Millionaire actor revealed: "People are more interested in knowing what's happening in India with Sacred Games or what other stories can come from here that can translate to the rest of the world and not just America. Whereas before, Indian movies were just made for India, Indian TV series was just made for India and probably a little bit of Middle East and Morocco but not for the globe."

Pinto went on to add: “What is beautiful that I'm seeing now is that it's not really so much about the bridge with artistes, it's the bridge with stories. I think it's the stories that are now connecting the two worlds.”

Regarding her upcoming venture with Mowgli the starlet revealed how she had jumped on board readily due to the childhood memories she had associated with the tale.

"I wanted to be a part of this film. It was not the other way round where I got the offer. I kind of called them to make the offer. It had to do with the childhood memory and how connected I felt to the story," she stated.

"I said, 'Okay, there aren't any more performance capture roles left but I will do anything to be in this movie. I'll do like a one-second role just because I wanted to honour my childhood memories but I had actually something even better than a one second role," she added.

The Andy Serkis directorial will be all set to hit theaters tomorrow on December 7.