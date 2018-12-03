Bachchans lead the dance floor at Deepika-Ranveer reception

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood reception had every star reveling in ecstasy about the union of the pair, the Bachchan family stole the limelight as they swayed alongside the bride and groom.



One of the most influential Bollywood families, the Bachchans caroused the night away, showing the rest of the crowd how to really have a blast.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan can be seen showing the guests how it’s done while Aishwarya joins in, along with the bride and groom letting their hair down as well at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt.

Here is a sneak peak showing of the megastars rocking the dance floor:











