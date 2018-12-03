'Ralph Breaks the Internet' tops box office





LOS ANGELES: "Ralph Breaks the Internet" continued its dominance to lead the North American theaters for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $25.8 million.

Disney animation, which is the sequel to 2012´s "Wreck It Ralph," sees the title character (voiced by John C. Reilly) and friend Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) venture into the weird world of the internet, with predictably screwy results.

While "The Grinch" placed second, with above $17 million for the three-day weekend and a cumulative domestic total of more than $200 million. The slot was grabbed by MGM´s boxing drama "Creed II," with a take of $16.8 million. This latest in the "Rocky" series stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed as he takes on the son of the boxer who killed his father.



Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" ( $11.2 million)

"Bohemian Rhapsody" ($8.1 million)

"Instant Family" ($7.2 million)

"The Possession of Hannah Grace" ($6.5 million)

"Robin Hood" ($4.7 million)

"Widows" ($4.4 million)

"Green Book" ($3.9 million)