Game of Thrones cast secretly taped a ‘big reunion’

The deceased Ned Stark from season 1 Game of Thrones reunited with the cast in a special reunion hosted by Conan O’ Brien. He might not be rising from the dead like Jon Snow.



The cast quietly taped the part of the show earlier this year in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the special reunion won’t be airing on HBO. Instead, after the eighth and final season is finished airing, it will be included as an extra in an upcoming DVD box set comprised of all eight seasons.

Actor Sean Bean had previously revealed that a reunion special had been taped with all of the show’s cast members, past and present, being in attendance. This is the first time, though, that HBO have confirmed the news.

“Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together… it was good! It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time.”

He added: “They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and he kind of hosted the evening.”

It hasn’t been confirmed which other long-dead characters are returning. It can only be wished that Richard Madden (who played Robb Stark), Jason Momoa (who played Khal Drogo) and Natalie Dormer (who played Margaery Tyrell) found the time to come say goodbye on-screen.

The box set will be released sometime in 2019. The final season of the hit HBO show returns in April 2019.