Nick, Priyanka touchdown in Jodhpur ahead of their destination wedding

As Bollywood recovers from the fever of all the grandeur that was Deepika and Ranveer’s nuptials about, another high-profile Indo-Western wedding is on its way for all the B-towners to relish.

In several days’ time, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2.

As the countdown for the grand wedding begins, Nick Jonas and his ladylove Priyanka touched down in the blue city of India in the wee hours of Thursday.

The couple was spotted posing for the paparazzi at the airport. Nick looked his dapper self in casuals paired with an add-on jacket, while Priyanka dressed in ethnic wear dazzled in a multi-coloured and white ensemble.



Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and other relatives were also clicked at the airport.

As per India media reports, Nick Jonas’ elder brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle also arrived in India last night.

While the Quantico starlet was overlooking wedding preparations up till now, she was spotted running for last minute fittings at the JW Marriott hotel.

The pre-wedding festivities of Nick and Priyanka will kick off on Friday, November 30 with a mehndi and sangeet ceremony followed by a cocktail party.