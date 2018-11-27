Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas land in India to grace Priyanka-Nick wedding extravaganza

MUMBAI: As the preparations for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ royal wedding are in full swing, the Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, have reached Mumbai where the wedding celebrations are already on.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are all set to tie knot in December. The other members from Nick's family are expected to arrive in India just before the festivities begin. During Priyanka and Nick's roka in Mumbai in August, he was only accompanied by parents Kevin and Denise.





Pictures of Joe and Sophie's on board a flight are being shared on internet. A video of Sophie greeting her fans at Dubai airport also surfaced on the web. The couple is right on time to take part in the wedding celebrations, which begin on November 29 in Jodhpur.

Pre-wedding celebrations will include a sangeet where Nick Jonas will be performing a medley of his favourite songs and Priyanka will be dancing on a few of her favourite dance numbers.





It is learnt that Priyanka is also expected to keep the wedding a private affair. According to a report, Priyanka will be boarding a chopper from Udaipur to reach Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on November 29 in order to avoid the media. The couple is expected to host two lavish wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

According to Indian media, the Hindu wedding ceremony is to be held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2 and will also be followed by a Christian wedding. However, unlike Deepika and Ranveer, Priyanka has not confirmed any details officially.

