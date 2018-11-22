Zero’s first song 'Mera Naam Tu' releases on Friday

Shah Rukh Khan has shared new poster for the first song of Zero along with announcing its title on Thursday.



Zero’s promotions are in full force as first song titled Mera Naam Tu ready to be released tomorrow.

The 53 years old actor posted on his official twitter handle that, “Bauua ka pyaar hai, Aafia ussi ke naam hai. #MereNaamTu out tomorrow.”

On 21 November, Khan shared a behind the scenes video from the set of the movie.

Exactly one month left in the films’ release for which SRK wrote on his social media account, “Ab se theek ek mahina reh gaya hai inki dukaan ke bane meethe ko, aap ki zubaan tak pahunchne mein :)”

The behind the scenes video showed the environment of the set as camera follows director Aanand L Rai eating samosas. The Dilwale actor also printed the memory of director’s common phrase “mera samosa wapis karo” and placed it on the set.

The Shahrukh Khan starrer will hit the big screens on 21 December.