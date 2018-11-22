Priyanka and Nick to recreate their first date for pre-wedding event

As fans take a little while to recover from all the grandeur that was Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, all eyes are set on Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas as the couple gears up for their regal nuptials to be held in Jodhpur.

While the couple has remained hush-hush about their wedding, hearsay suggests that the two will possibly recreate their first date for one of the pre-wedding events.

While the pre-wedding festivities also entail a mehndi and a sangeet ceremony it is highly likely that they will have a function where the two will relive the moments where they first went out as a couple officially.

"The duo actually took a bit of time to know each other after they walked the red carpet at last year's Met Gala. They stayed in touch and their relationship got serious only after they dated for a few months," a source close to the couple said.

It went on to add, “Both Priyanka and Nick wanted to start the new journey of their lives with a fond memory. They want it exactly the way it was from the ambience to the food and the setting. While the couple will solemnise their marriage on December 2 in Jodhpur, before one of the other ceremonies (mehendi or sangeet), they will go on a similar date. Nickyanka (as they are popularly known) will also sport the same outfits that they had worn for the occasion.”

It was also reported that Nick is on his way to India for the wedding and his ladylove Priyanka is busy wrapping up Sky is Pink in Delhi.

Nick and Priyanka will have two wedding ceremonies, one in an Indian style and the second in a Christian style.

The wedding is expected to take place on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.