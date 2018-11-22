TV actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are married!

In the midst of the wedding chaos in Bollywood, two flourishing stars from this side of the border, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt also exchanged their vows in a private and beaming Nikkah ceremony on Wednesday.



The two sweethearts had taken over social media with their nuptials with warm wishes pouring in from all around and fans enthralled with the luminous and exquisite affair that was their wedding.

The 20-year-old bride dropped jaws in her gold and red Erum Khan ensemble while the young groom donned a Deepak & Fahad sherwani.

On the other hand, Aiman’s twin sister Minal also stole glances wearing the same designer as her sister with a smooth, florid hairdo.

The television pair had made public their relationship in January of 2017 while the wedding festivities weren’t publicized till a few weeks prior when the bride shared pictures of her dholki on her social media.

Hearsay suggests that a Baraat and a Valima reception are soon to follow as well.