Tue Nov 20, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 20, 2018
Deepika, Ranveer shares more wedding pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared new pictures from their Lake Como wedding festivities.

Both actors posted pictures of each other dancing, applying mehandi and with family on their social media accounts on Wednesday.

The couple looks radiant in their light pink matching outfits celebrating their mehandi to the fullest.

The newlyweds also shared another album of pictures from their wedding ceremony performing some southindian and Indian traditions.

It can be clearly seen in the pictures that the pair reflects pure love and happiness.

Earlier the two were spotted flying off to Bangalore for their first wedding reception. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on 14 and 15 November last week.

