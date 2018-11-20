Mira Sethi is engaged!

Pakistani actor Mira Sethi announced her engagement to her long time beau Bilal Siddiqui on Tuesday in a heartfelt Instagram post that is swiftly garnering adorations from fans all around.

Penning down her tale full of love and adventures with her now-fiancé, Mira sheds light on how all of it was unfolded.

“In the spring of 2017, a tall, funny, curly-haired dude walked into my life. I'd known this curly-haired dude all my life -- in the way you know your parents' friends' kids -- but we'd never sought each other out. (Weirdly enough, Bilal and I overlapped at Oxford in 2008—he was doing his PhD, I was spending my junior year abroad. But we never looked each other up, never bumped into each other in that tiny cobbled town.),” she wrote.

The 7 Din Mohabbat In actor goes on to write: “Almost a decade later, we met in Lahore on a warm February evening. We vaguely agreed to meet for dinner sometime.”

“A few days later we were at Spice Bazaar, and it was suddenly cold again. Bilal asked what I'd been upto: he nodded across the table and asked gentle, probing questions. Lots of questions. In between licking mutton kunna gravy from my fingers, I found myself answering his questions with an openness and ease I hadn't encountered in myself in a long time. Later, we sat in the garden of my house and played with Max. My brother joined us. The three of us talked. Bilal dug his hand inside Max's mouth and pulled out a sharp branch. Max was all over him.”

She adds further: “A few days later Bilal lost his mother to pneumonia (she'd had Parkinsons for a decade), and it was a wrenching, difficult time. Bilal and I would text. Talk about light stuff. He used the heart emoji unselfconsciously, as a friend might. The conversations veered from TV shows to politics to "plan for the day?" The few times we met before he left for DC, he talked openly about his regrets and hopes and dreams. Sitting across from him in Cosa Nostra, this time not very hungry because my body was clenched with affection and interest, I listened. He was warm and funny and brilliant. That night, I curled up next to him and we watched a show on Netflix.”



Treading ahead the actor goes on to share: “The next year was a whirlwind. We travelled together to Lisbon, Brussels, Amsterdam, New York, Islamabad, Reno, San Francisco. We went to a festival in the desert and slept under the stars. We danced to really bad music. We biked across the desert at night, our cycles glowing with fairylights. Bilal biked ahead so I could follow him.”



