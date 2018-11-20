BTS, Steve Aoki's new music video stars Ross Butler and the "Crazy Rich Asians" cast

The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer in his newest collaboration with superstars BTS dropped the music video for their hit "Waste It on Me" on Monday starring Ross Butler and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ cast.



‘Waste It on Me’ marks as the first full English language track by the Korean boys band BTS. Though none of the seven members made appearance in the music video but the visuals with all-Asian star studded brought out enough talent when they did karaoke to the dance track. The premise of “Waste It on Me” follows Jeong as a waiter in a club who is in love with Devon Aoki. After she enters the club with 13 Reasons Why's Ross Butler, hilarity ensues. As the waiter tries to charm her, we see cameos from other notable celebrities— including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Vincent Rodriguez III, Westworld's Leonardo Nam and Crazy Rich Asians's Jimmy O. Yang — all together in a karaoke room taking turns singing "Waste It On Me."

With this diverse cast, Aoki hoped to further Asian representation. “We hope to show other Asians they are also a part of the global commercial musical landscape,” Aoki said in an interview with People.



“I feel so deeply about the Asian footprint in music culture that I wanted the music video to have an entirely Asian cast and director”, he added.

Crazy Rich Asians star Ken also seemed excited about starring in the video, which was directed by Joe Hahn.

"I absolutely loved working on this video," the actor stated. "It's so cool to be a part of the number one song...in the WORLD. It's even cooler that I'm working with my friends, a stellar all Asian-American crew in front of and behind the camera."

Actor Ross also shared a clip from the video on Instagram recently, captioned "We brought out the whole family for this one."

“Waste It on Me,” released in late October, comes off of Aoki’s newest album, Neon Future III, has already had quite a bit of success, debuting on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s his third collaboration with BTS, following “The Truth Untold” from the group’s Love Yourself: Tear album and Aoki’s remix of BTS' "MIC Drop" featuring Designer.