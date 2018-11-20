Zayn Malik’s cover of ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ is all the rage on internet these days

The latest cover of ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ by Zayn shows his love for Bollywood. The 25-year-old singer unveiled a dubstep style re-imagining of the signature track of Salman Khan starrer Race 3.



The singer had been doing covers of Hindi songs like 'Teri Deewani' and 'Allah ke Banday'.

'Allah Duhai Hai' track was first introduced in 2008 movie starring Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. Different renditions of the song have been a common thread apart from the suspense-thriller theme of the stories.



Malik has almost perfectly nailed the song with the subtle Hindi pronunciation. The singer twisted the music to give it more Dubstep/EDM undertones and the beats of this reincarnation are pretty interesting.



Zayn posted the video on his twitter with the caption “For the fans” and fans love it.

“I have never felt more connected with you than I do today. Your mind is so powerful. You make me so proud to be brown”, Kavya, a fan on twitter expressed her feeling.



Some fans are not much familiar with Hindi language and didn’t understand a single word but they still have loved the song.

“There’s definitely a lot of Urdu; some nice qawwali sounds. There might even be some bhangra vibes. I have also worked with AR Rahman on one song,” Zayn said in an interview regarding his upcoming album.

Zayn has released six songs from his upcoming album that features interesting collaborations with the likes of Timbaland and Nicki Minaj.