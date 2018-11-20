Arrested for possession of sheesha not alcohol, Waqar Zaka clarifies

One of television’s famed personalities Waqar Zaka after getting arrested for being in possession of sheesha, clarified through a video message later that circulating media reports of him getting booked for owning alcohol were untrue.



The 38-year-old former VJ had turned to Twitter to clear the air around his arrest on Monday, saying he was not in possession of alcohol, nor was he under the influence of it or any other substance.

“I don’t know what’s happening, or what is being aired on news. What have I done? What kind of substance have I taken? There’s news that non-local alcohol has been found in my car. Kindly, read the FIR filed with the police. If you can’t read it, please find someone who can,” he stated.

The TV host of Living on the Edge fame later explained the ownership of sheesha or hookah being the real reason behind his arrest, saying: “If you have sheesha in your home or car – irrespective if you’re using it or not- you will be taken into custody by the police. Since I had sheesha in my car, I wasn’t even using it, the police took me in custody and informed me that an FIR will be filed.”

Sharing a picture of the first information report on his official Twitter handle, he bashed the media outlets spreading misinformation and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice.



