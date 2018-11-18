Newlyweds Deepika and Ranveer land back home for Griha Pravesh

After breaking the internet with their nuptials in Italy, the power couple of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have landed back home in Mumbai on Sunday for the new bride's griha pravesh ceremony to welcome her into her new house.



The Padmaavat stars after arriving at Ranveer’s residence in Mumbai met with the restless paparazzi outside the location and thanked them for the love and attention after which the two went back inside for the Griha Pravesh ceremony which in Indian culture is held, to commemorate the bride entering her new house for the first time with her right foot forward.

Reports have also revealed that the entire Singh family was present at the residence and have made special arrangements to welcome their newest family member.

The newly-wedded pair were beaming with happiness as they color-coordinated their airport outfits and dropped jaws of fans all around the world.

The 32-year old bride was the epitome of beauty and grace as she donned a traditional cream-colored suit paired with a striking red silk dupatta along with heavy jewelry and tied up hair.



On the other hand, the groom looked debonair in his matching cream kurta with a red, printed vest.

The duo were earlier pounced at by dynamic reporters upon their arrival at the airport after which the Simmba star was seen asking them to maintain space as he walked hand-in-hand with Deepika.

Earlier on November 14 and 15, Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in two traditional Sindhi and Konkani ceremonies at Italy’s exquisite Lake Como and are now all set to host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the industry on November 28.





