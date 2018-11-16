Ranveer Singh's Mumbai residence set to welcome newly-weds, father welcomes Deepika to family

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally tied the knot during the grand nuptials they held at Lake Como in Italy for the past two days.

The wedding ceremony of the two actors was nothing but dreamy. As the couple broke the internet last night by sharing with their fans on social media the official pictures of their fairytale-like wedding, wishes from the entertainment fraternity started pouring in with celebrities sending love and happiness the newly-weds way.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in two ceremonies: the first in a Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14, and the second in a traditional Sindhi ceremony on November 15.

As fans were left teary-eyed after watching their favourite couple get married, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared the photos of the bride and groom with the caption, “Presenting the newly minted Mrs & Mr Ranveer Singh Bhavnani!!" She also added, "In the words of Mr Bhavnani Sr today, yeh deewani toh Bhavnani ho gayi!"

Clearly, this is how Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, welcomed his daughter-in-law.

The newly-weds are reportedly flying back to India on November 18. They will hold two lavihs receptions. One on November 21 at the Leela in Bengaluru and the second will be hosted by the Singhs on November 28 at the Grand Hyatt.

As reported by India Today, Ranveer's residence in Mumbai has been decked with lights to welcome the couple.



















