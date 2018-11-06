Tue November 06, 2018
Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan sings a lullaby for Thugs of Hindostan

The filmmakers of Thugs of Hindostan have released a lullaby sung by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The lullaby is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Ajay-Atul.

The lullaby is highlighting the relationship between the characters Khudabakhsh and Zafira essayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh respectively. Khudabaksh is a father figure for Zafira and their bond is based on love and trust. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya wanted to portray this bond through a lullaby.

This not the first time the actor has sang, however Amitabh was so moved by the relationship between the characters that he decided to sing the lullaby himself.

Getting excited about the song the actor said, “The song tells you the depth of the bond that Zafira and Khudabaksh share. I was most excited to sing this lullaby because it is not every day that you get to sing one. The lyrics are beautiful and the composition highlights the emotional journey of these two characters who have an incredible father-daughter relationship. I have been telling Adi to put this in the album. I’m sure he will do it because it’s turned out to be a beautiful song.”

The movie also including Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif is set to be released on November 8.

