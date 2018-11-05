After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

All set to tie the knot with Bollywood’s highly-talented actress Deepika Padukone in less than 10 days, Ranveer Singh has kick-started his wedding festivities in high-spirits with a haldi ceremony.

DeepVeer’s fan pages recently flooded the internet with photos of Ranveer Singh’s grand haldi ceremony.

In these pictures shared on fan pages, the ‘Simmba’ actor seems to be standing in the balcony of his house along with a close friend while his face is smeared with ‘haldi’.

Whereas Deepika kick-started her pre-wedding festivities in her hometown Bengaluru a few days back.

The Padmaavat starlet was clad in a traditional attire designed by Sabyasachi.

Deepika and Ranveer will be tying the knot in holy matrimony on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como in Italy in a private gathering. The two had been dating each other for six years.

