Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman said that South Indian film superstar Rajinikanth was his favorite hero because of his consistency.



“Superstar is my favourite hero. It is because of the consistency in his career. I am inspired by his way of life. I’m drawn by his spirituality too,” Rehman said while speaking at the trailer launch, which was held in Chennai on Saturday, Indian Express reported.

Rahman said selected portions of the song tracks will be released one week before the film’s release.

“Originally the film didn’t have any song. But 2.0 has four songs. Even when we started Bombay, Mani Ratnam told the film will not have songs. Later, we included songs. The same happened with 2.0.”

Speaking about the Superstar’s energy, Rahman said, “I thought I will retire after getting Oscars. But after seeing Rajinikanth’s energy, I reconsidered my own decision.”

“2.0 equals to eight films. I have reworked on a lot of bits. When I saw the visuals, I felt the music was not enough. That pushed me further. Music itself is a blessing. It’s a god given gift. It is a service that I am doing for God and my father,” the maestro added.

Over 3000 technicians across the globe are behind the stunning visual effects of the film. The sci-fi marks Akshay Kumar’s debut in the south Indian film industry.