Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman said that South Indian film superstar Rajinikanth was his favorite hero because of his consistency.

“Superstar is my favourite hero. It is because of the consistency in his career. I am inspired by his way of life. I’m drawn by his spirituality too,” Rehman said while speaking at the trailer launch, which was held in Chennai on Saturday, Indian Express reported.

Rahman said selected portions of the song tracks will be released one week before the film’s release.

“Originally the film didn’t have any song. But 2.0 has four songs. Even when we started Bombay, Mani Ratnam told the film will not have songs. Later, we included songs. The same happened with 2.0.”

Speaking about the Superstar’s energy, Rahman said, “I thought I will retire after getting Oscars. But after seeing Rajinikanth’s energy, I reconsidered my own decision.”

“2.0 equals to eight films. I have reworked on a lot of bits. When I saw the visuals, I felt the music was not enough. That pushed me further. Music itself is a blessing. It’s a god given gift. It is a service that I am doing for God and my father,” the maestro added.

Over 3000 technicians across the globe are behind the stunning visual effects of the film. The sci-fi marks Akshay Kumar’s debut in the south Indian film industry.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds trolls wife Blake Lively by accusing her of an affair with a ghost

Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds trolls wife Blake Lively by accusing her of an affair with a ghost
Former Indian minister files for divorce six months after getting married

Former Indian minister files for divorce six months after getting married

Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?