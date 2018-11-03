Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Indian actress Sonali Bendre has been fighting strongly with cancer ever since she was diagnosed with it last summer.



The actress often takes to social media to share the ordeals she has to go through while battling with the disease with fans in who she finds courage.

In a recent Instagram post, the ‘Sarfarosh’ starlet opened about how chemotherapy made her vision weak.

The actor who is a book enthusiast also shared about it took longer than usual for her to finish the book she’d been reading. She also revealed how she panicked a bit on realising that but assured her fans that she is feeling well now.

“Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemo and I couldn’t read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew!,” read her post.

“The next book for SBC is set in the city I’m currently in, New York... it’s called A Little Life by @hanyayanagihara. It’s been nominated for so many literary awards and is a story of friendship and ambition. We’ve read books with female friendships before, but this is our first one on friendship among boys... Should be interesting. Can’t wait to start reading it, and I hope you read it with me too,” she added.

Sonali also received a warm message on her post by the author of the book Hanya Yanagihara who thanked the actress for recommending his book to her fans and book club members.

