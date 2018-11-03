Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant

Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Indian actress Sonali Bendre has been fighting strongly with cancer ever since she was diagnosed with it last summer.

The actress often takes to social media to share the ordeals she has to go through while battling with the disease with fans in who she finds courage.

In a recent Instagram post, the ‘Sarfarosh’ starlet opened about how chemotherapy made her vision weak.

The actor who is a book enthusiast also shared about it took longer than usual for her to finish the book she’d been reading. She also revealed how she panicked a bit on realising that but assured her fans that she is feeling well now.

“Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemo and I couldn’t read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew!,” read her post.

“The next book for SBC is set in the city I’m currently in, New York... it’s called A Little Life by @hanyayanagihara. It’s been nominated for so many literary awards and is a story of friendship and ambition. We’ve read books with female friendships before, but this is our first one on friendship among boys... Should be interesting. Can’t wait to start reading it, and I hope you read it with me too,” she added.

Sonali also received a warm message on her post by the author of the book Hanya Yanagihara who thanked the actress for recommending his book to her fans and book club members. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
'Godfather' of Hong Kong film, producer behind Bruce Lee, dies

'Godfather' of Hong Kong film, producer behind Bruce Lee, dies
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina

Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina
Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Photos & Videos

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja