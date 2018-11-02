Fri November 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

New glimpses of Stallone’s ‘Creed II’ released

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) go head-to-head in the new poster and featurette for the upcoming ‘Rocky’ sequel, ‘Creed II’. Set more than three decades after the death of Apollo Creed inside the ring, Adonis must face both his and Rocky’s biggest fears.

The stakes are always fairly high in the ‘Rocky’ franchise, but Creed II seems to have taken it to another level. Standing alongside Viktor Drago, Adonis is shorter, less muscular, less aggressive and possibly even less prepared. However, unlike his Russian opponent, Creed is fighting for more than just himself here. The question isn’t only whether or not he will win the fight, but whether he will manage to survive the encounter.

Permanently damaged after the events of ‘Rocky IV’, Ivan’s defeat by Rocky has left him colder than before. ‘Sins of Our Fathers’ explores these blood feuds and explores the bad history between the fighters.

Ryan Coogler’s Creed will certainly be a tough act to follow. It revitalised the franchise. That said, Steven Caple Jr.’s ‘Creed II’ is shaping up to be something special.

