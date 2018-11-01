Thu November 01, 2018
Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan debuts on Google Maps to promote film

In a novel idea of promoting his film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to debut on Google Maps where his fans  can now choose if they want the veteran actor to accompany them on their trips. 

Google Maps has collaborated with Yash Raj Films for this new feature that will remain available to the users for the next two weeks.

“We are truly excited to bring a first-time India-specific entertainment experience to Google Maps in India. As people gear up for Diwali and to watch Thugs of Hindostan, we wanted to do our bit by making their driving journeys more fun and playful. We wish the movie every success,” said Neha Waikar, Product Manager at Google Maps. 

The feature has debuted today allowing travellers to drive along with Aamir Khan’s character from the movie.

To avail the unique chance, all you need to do is first update your app from Google Play or the App Store. Next, after typing your destination, simply tap the image of Aamir Khan’s character Firangi found on the bottom right of your Google Maps app. You’ll then see a prompt to enable the experience.

Once selected, the navigation arrow will be replaced with Aamir’s character riding his pet donkey, like in the movie.

“As YRF, we are on the journey to create many firsts with Thugs of Hindostan. It’s not only the biggest Bollywood movie produced till date but also for the first time ever brings together two legends of Indian Cinema, Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Aamir Khan,” said Manan Mehta, Vice President – Marketing and Merchandising, Yash Raj Films.

He added, “So we had to think of creating a first time, unparalleled and unrepeatable marketing idea to promote this film. And in Google Maps we found a perfect partner to do so.”

'Thugs of Hindostan' will see the light of day on November 8. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Aamir Khan along with various others. 

The film is an adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel named 'Confessions of a Thug'. 

