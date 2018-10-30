Michael Keaton, Seth Rogers roped in for John McAfee biopic

Famed computer programmer John McAfee is getting a biopic made after him titled King of the Jungle and according to the latest hearsay Michael Keaton has been picked to essay his role.



As per a report by Variety, the 67-year-old Batman actor was handed the task of playing the avatar of the computer whiz while another acclaimed actor from Hollywood, Seth Rogers will be stepping into the role of an investigator name Ari Furman.

The reports have further revealed that Rogers’ character takes on the hefty challenge of conducting an interview with McAfee and upon the initiation of the task, he finds himself ensnared in the intensifying terror of McAfee as well as other perils.

The film is based upon a 2012 Wired article written by Joshua David titled “John McAfee’s Last Stand” which brought to focus the peculiar way of life of the genius subsequent to his escape at a jungle in Belize along with his possessions in 2009.

Moreover, the article also goes into discourse about the inquisition by the police at McAfee’s mansion in regards to a murder case.

The film is being directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and is being written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.