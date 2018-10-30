Tue October 30, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Sara Ali Khan wins overs fans in new teaser of debut film 'Kedarnath'

The much anticipated film ‘Kedarnath’ debuting the star child Sara Ali Khan, has finally unveiled its first teaser and movie buffs have been won over.

The Abishek Kapoor directorial unleashed a wave of elation as the much awaited Sara Ali Khan built up the excitement to be seen on the silver screens for the first time, and the short clip has resulted in fans swooning over her.

“No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love! Presenting the official #KedarnathPoster, teaser out and 12 noon,” Kapoor had tweeted unveiling the poster of the film.

The upcoming film is centered on the appalling floods of Uttarkhand and how the two love-struck individuals struggle to armor their love from the rage of nature.

Alongside Sara Ali Khan, the film is starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Mir Sarwar, Tarun Gahlot and many other notable stars.

Under the production of Abishek Kapoor and Ronnie Scewvala, the film will be ready to hit theaters on December 7, 2018.

