Mon October 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30

Indian film producer Vikas Bahl amidst the firm grip of #MeToo in India got pulled out of the upcoming Bollywood film Super 30 which was presently in its last leg of production.

According to reports, the infamous director and producer of hits like Queen, was prohibited from administering the editing process of the upcoming Hrithik Roshan starrer while the producers are presently in search of an apt replacement for him.

A report by Mid Day citing a source revealed: “Vikas is not doing Super 30 at all. Producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment are looking for someone able, who can supervise the post-production including the editing, VFX and CGI. They are also planning to rope in a few professionals who will take charge of the film hereon."

The source further added: "Chances are that the film's release might get pushed. However, Nadiadwala is judiciously distributing time between his two productions ¬— Housefull 4 and Super 30 — to ensure the films meet their deadlines. Bahl will also not be a part of the promotions and has been asked not to make any comments related to the film."

The star of the film Hrithik Roshan had also publicized his intentions of standing firm against the prominent names of the industry who had been accused of sexual misconduct in the receding days, while also urging his producers to take a stand.

