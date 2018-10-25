'3 Bahadur' comes back with a third installment

With the Pakistani cinema welcoming a new trend of animated films at a swift pace with the latest entrant being The Donkey King, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s '3 Bahadur' is also ready to make a comeback.



In the latest released trailer of the third installment of the franchise, ‘3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors’ shows the courageous trio of Amna, Kamil and Saadi tangled in the outcomes of being in possession of super powers that set them apart from other kids and put their lives under a continuous menace.

While the superhero kids are seen complaining that there are no more bad guys left for them to fight off, trouble soon unfolds after that with an extraterrestrial creature landing her way in to planet Earth to fight off Babushka.

The upcoming third part of the acclaimed series is featuring the voices of Mehwish Hayat, Fahad Mustafa, Jawed Sheikh, Behroz Sabzwari, Sarwat Gilani and many others.

The Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directorial will be ready to hit theaters on December 14, 2018.