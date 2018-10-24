Wed October 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues

KARACHI: In the wake of the global #MeToo campaign, renowned Pakistani actress and director Angeline Malik has launched an on-screen initiative titled ‘Inkaar Karo’ to raise social issues in Pakistan via a common platform. 

The ace filmmaker who has been vocal about women rights and has in the past worked on subjects like child abuse and violence against women on local and international level amongst other issues has also collaborated with Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) and Western Australian Practice Nurses Association (WAPNA) conferences in America.

Angeline's venture ‘Inkaar Karo’ is to become a force of power of strong women coming together standing up to oppression. On the launch of the initiative, Angeline stated, “This initiative Inkaar Karo, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain says a lot. I have heard many stories and seen a lot due to the nature of my work.”

She added, “We altogether want to convey the message that ‘We hear you, we believe you and will support you’.”

The enlightening series has been produced by Angeline herself and will feature some big names from the TV industry including Samina Ahmed, Freiha Altaf, Sheema Kirmani, Arjumand Rahim, Ayesha Omar, Nadia Hussain, Zhalay Sarhadi and Zoe Viccaji.

Some other stars like Sonya Hussayn, Sanam Saeed, Farah Shah, Tooba Siddiqui, Pheby Haroon and Faiza Saleem have also joined hands in raising awareness on social issues under the historic movement.

