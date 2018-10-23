Is Bollywood hosting two wedding receptions on one weekend?

With Bollywood’s favorite couple of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh taking over headlines after officially affirming to their wedding buzz, it appears that the duo’s reception may be clashing with that of another crowd-favorite couple.



According to a report by Filmfare, the Padmaavat stars will be hosting a marriage reception for their industry friends in Mumbai after returning from their nuptial venture in Italy on December 1 but reports have also suggested that the date may clash with the probable wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The Hollywood hunk and the Bollywood queen are reportedly expected to tie the knot on December 2 after the media went abuzz with their likely nuptials taking place at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan palace.

As per reports by Times of India, the duo will be kick starting their wedding festivities on November 30 with them reportedly already having the guest list finalized to an exclusive of 200 people consisting of close friends and family.

On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer are finally ready to walk down the aisle on November 14 and 15 as announced by them on their official social media accounts earlier this week.