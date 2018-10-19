Priyanka distracts X-Men star Hugh Jackman as he fails to keep eyes off her

It looks like Bollywood starlet Priyanka Chopra’s charisma has spread all across the globe as even the biggest international stars like Hugh Jackman cannot take their eyes off her.

It was at an interaction with Vogue magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour that the X-Men star found him in complete awe of the desi girl.

As Indian media puts it, as soon as Priyanka watched into the bay, Jackman began Baywatch-ing the stunner while Wintour carried with the conversation.

Priyanka was sporting a blue sued shirt dress, pairing it with gold strappy heels and a handbag to top it off.

She was admired by everyone in attendance as she looked chic rocking the metallic smoky-eye makeup look.







