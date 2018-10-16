Trump calls porn star Stormy Daniels ´Horseface´

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump wants adult film actress Stormy Daniels to know what he thinks of her: "Horseface".

The US president is a fan of calling his many opponents or critics names but the equine insult, tossed out in a mid-morning tweet Tuesday, is a new one.

The blond 39-year-old, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had a defamation suit against Trump thrown out by a federal judge on Monday.

The judge also ruled that Daniels should pay Trump´s legal fees.

Trump was gleeful.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer," he tweeted.

Daniels had sued Trump after he accused her of inventing a claim that she was threatened into keeping quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with the president more than a decade ago.

However, a separate lawsuit linked to $130,000 in hush money paid to Daniels by Trump´s then lawyer remains active.

Daniels is one of numerous women alleging they had affairs or have been sexually harassed by Trump, who is currently married to a Slovenian-born former model, Melania.

In a recent salacious book, "Full Disclosure," Daniels claimed to reveal the future president´s tendency toward petulance, "tantrums," and the mushroom-like shape of his penis.

In his jubilant tweet Tuesday, Trump pronounced: "She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Daniels, reputed to be a hard-driving businesswoman who moved from stripping to adult films to parts in mainstream movies, is not afraid to give as good as she gets.

Her revenge? A tweet, of course.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny."