Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
White-collar crime

White-collar crime
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Comedian Mallika Dua has lent support to the #MeToo movement stating that she would let her father Vinod Dua fight his own battle after the senior journalist was accused of sexual harassment by filmmaker Nishtha Jain.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the veteran journalist was accused by Nishtha of sexually harassing her almost three decades ago.

In response, Mallika addressed her Instagram post to Nishtha, reiterating her support to the #MeToo movement and writing if “at all my father is truly guilty of what you described, it is unacceptable, traumatic and painful.”


However, she criticised the filmmaker of dragging her name in the matter saying that it was done in “terrible taste”.

Mallika wrote: “This isn’t my battle to fight. It isn’t my responsibility, shame or burden. I will deal with this my way on my time. Stop forcing women to give statements for your entertainment”.

She added, “This is my dad’s battle, I will let him fight it and I will stand by him.”

Nishtha then apologised to Mallika for “inadvertently” shaming her.

“I had no such intention. Thanks for friends and supporters for pointing this out. She’s in no way responsible for her father’s acts. However, I do hope she’ll be able to believe me, empathise with me as well as the other women he has harassed,” she said. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct, actor apologises

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct, actor apologises

Villainous ´Venom´ again rules in North American theaters

Villainous ´Venom´ again rules in North American theaters
Load More load more

Spotlight

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official
Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade