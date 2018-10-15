Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Comedian Mallika Dua has lent support to the #MeToo movement stating that she would let her father Vinod Dua fight his own battle after the senior journalist was accused of sexual harassment by filmmaker Nishtha Jain.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the veteran journalist was accused by Nishtha of sexually harassing her almost three decades ago.

In response, Mallika addressed her Instagram post to Nishtha, reiterating her support to the #MeToo movement and writing if “at all my father is truly guilty of what you described, it is unacceptable, traumatic and painful.”







However, she criticised the filmmaker of dragging her name in the matter saying that it was done in “terrible taste”.

Mallika wrote: “This isn’t my battle to fight. It isn’t my responsibility, shame or burden. I will deal with this my way on my time. Stop forcing women to give statements for your entertainment”.

She added, “This is my dad’s battle, I will let him fight it and I will stand by him.”

Nishtha then apologised to Mallika for “inadvertently” shaming her.

“I had no such intention. Thanks for friends and supporters for pointing this out. She’s in no way responsible for her father’s acts. However, I do hope she’ll be able to believe me, empathise with me as well as the other women he has harassed,” she said.