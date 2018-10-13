Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

The #MeToo movement that has taken India by storm has seen an overwhelming number of women coming forth against their harassers and sexual predators. The campaign is going strong and has taken down some big names from the TV and film industry such as Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik, and Kailash Kher to name a few.

On Friday, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, took to twitter to slam Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for an interview that he shared with his fans on his 76th birthday yesterday. In the interview Bachchan had finally took the lid off what he thinks about the all-pervasive sexual harassment in the film industry.

Replying to a Twitter user sharing Bachchan’s post on the ‘Me Too’ movement, she wrote, “This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough.”

Sapna also encouraged women to come out with their stories of Bachchan’s sexual misconduct.”

She wrote: Have personally heard so many stories of Bachchan’s sexual misconduct and I I hope those women come out. His hypocrisy is sooooo tired. #Metoo #MeTooIndia



