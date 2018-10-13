My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

Pakistan's acclaimed actor and morning show host Sanam Baloch has been the talk of town after her online interview with Samina Peerzada.



Before appearing on the web-show, the internet had been buzzing with rumours of the 32-year-old actor parting ways with her husband Abdullah Farhatullah.

However, the buzz was finally addressed by the Kankar starlet during the interview where she shed light on her marriage details saying: "It (marriage) happened really fast. We were close friends for a long time and we thought that’s how we would spend our life. He’s a lovely person.”

Upon being asked whether the couple are still friends, she stated: “No. We’re not.”

Shedding light on her childhood and struggles of dealing with the separation of her parents, Sanam said: "I was three when my parents separated. We were five siblings and being a Sindhi feudal family, all of us were asked to live with our father. Since my parents were cousins, it was a huge conflict when it came to our custody.”

“My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system of our country. She is a very strong woman,” she continued.

Moreover, the actor added that growing up with separated parents is better than living with them while enduring the persistent abuse and emotional turmoil of an unhappy marriage, on a daily basis.

“I’m sure I’ll be criticized for it – that children from a broken marriage are more emotionally stable than those from an abusive one. Why, you may ask? When your kids see you fight all the time, there will be additional stress on them than kids whose parents have separated.”