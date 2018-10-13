Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

Pakistan's acclaimed actor and morning show host Sanam Baloch has been the talk of town after her online interview with Samina Peerzada.

Before appearing on the web-show, the internet had been buzzing with rumours of the 32-year-old actor parting ways with her husband Abdullah Farhatullah.

However, the buzz was finally addressed by the Kankar starlet during the interview where she shed light on her marriage details saying: "It (marriage) happened really fast. We were close friends for a long time and we thought that’s how we would spend our life. He’s a lovely person.”

Upon being asked whether the couple are still friends, she stated: “No. We’re not.”

Shedding light on her childhood and struggles of dealing with the separation of her parents, Sanam said: "I was three when my parents separated. We were five siblings and being a Sindhi feudal family, all of us were asked to live with our father. Since my parents were cousins, it was a huge conflict when it came to our custody.”

“My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system of our country. She is a very strong woman,” she continued.

Moreover, the actor added that growing up with separated parents is better than living with them while enduring the persistent abuse and emotional turmoil of an unhappy marriage, on a daily basis.

“I’m sure I’ll be criticized for it – that children from a broken marriage are more emotionally stable than those from an abusive one. Why, you may ask? When your kids see you fight all the time, there will be additional stress on them than kids whose parents have separated.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

#MeToo India: Chennai Express producer accused of sexual assault, rape

#MeToo India: Chennai Express producer accused of sexual assault, rape

Aladdin announces a remake with a teaser

Aladdin announces a remake with a teaser
Load More load more

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed