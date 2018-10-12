Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

Entertainment

AFP
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

MUMBAI: India´s growing #MeToo storm halted production of a Bollywood blockbuster Friday, with the film´s lead calling for harassment claims against its director and his co-star to be "stringently" investigated.

Star Akshay Kumar said he had requested that the making of "Housefull 4" be stopped following allegations against director Sajid Khan and one of the film´s actors, Nana Patekar.

Accusations that Patekar behaved inappropriately on a film set 10 years ago sparked India´s #MeToo movement, which has since engulfed Bollywood figures, a government minister and several comedians and top journalists.

Patekar denies the allegations.

"I´ve requested the producers (of "Housefull 4")... to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action," Kumar said on Twitter.

"I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," the 51-year-old actor added.

Khan, 46, tweeted his own statement shortly afterwards to announce that he was stepping down from the film "until the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth".

Three women, an actor, an assistant director and a journalist took to Twitter on Thursday to accuse Khan of sexual harassment.

The actress said Khan had insisted that she strip during an audition while the journalist alleged the director had flashed his penis at her during an interview.

Kumar´s statement came two days after Bollywood power couple Aamir Khan and his film-maker wife Kiran Rao announced that they were withdrawing from the film "Mogul" over a molestation case against director Subhash Kapoor.

Kapoor denies the charges.

Kumar and Khan´s interventions are being lauded for possibly signalling a watershed moment in Bollywood, where established male stars rarely speak out in support of victims.

Some Indian actresses have long said that the industry, which is dominated by a few powerful players, needs to create an environment where victims can come forward without fear of being ostracised.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane announced at the weekend they were severing ties with Bollywood director Vikas Bahl over a sexual assault allegation.

Bahl denies that he sexually assaulted a female employee of Phantom Films, the production house behind Netflix original "Sacred Games", in 2015 and has threatened to sue Kashyap and Motwane for defamation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Aladdin announces a remake with a teaser

Aladdin announces a remake with a teaser
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed
Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school
Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed