Fri October 12, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Share

Director Sajid Khans steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Renowned film director Sajid Khan has stepped down as the director of ‘Housefull 4’ on Friday following allegations of sexual harassment by three women: actress Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

The ‘Heyy Baby’ director announced his departure from the film on Friday. In a long Twitter note, he wrote:

“In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film ‘Housefull 4’, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth… Request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgments till the truth is out.”

Sajid’s exit came after harassment allegations were levelled on him as well as veteran actor Nana Patekar who has been roped in for ‘Housefull 4’. The film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar  also announced cancelling the shooting until further investigation completes.


