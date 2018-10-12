Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sexual harassment is rampant anywhere in the world but it is only coming to light in the recent times in India.

The entertainment industry is contaminated with sexual predators that harass women and assault them sexually. In the heat of the current circumstances, a number of TV and film bigwigs including Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai along with various others have been accused by women of committing sexual crimes.

While the women who have levelled allegations and called out their harassers have been slammed by some, others have lent tremendous support to them.

The latest person to support these women is Anil Kapoor who believes that the #MeToo movement that has gained momentum in the country is fantastic.

Sharing how his own household comprises three very independent women and how he listens to each one of them, Anil said, “I have three women in my house and they are fiercely independent. You know Sonam and Rhea, and my wife. I have been a listener constantly and I think the world should be a listener and they should listen to whatever they (women) have to say. [sic].”

He added, “For me girls are not equal, they are superior in every aspect and I have said that always.”

About the campaign against sexual harassment, the Mr. India star said, “I feel it’s fantastic, whatever is happening.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
Rare 1932 ´The Mummy´ film poster poised to hit record $1 mln at auction

Rare 1932 ´The Mummy´ film poster poised to hit record $1 mln at auction
Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple
Load More load more

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement