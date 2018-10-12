Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sexual harassment is rampant anywhere in the world but it is only coming to light in the recent times in India.



The entertainment industry is contaminated with sexual predators that harass women and assault them sexually. In the heat of the current circumstances, a number of TV and film bigwigs including Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai along with various others have been accused by women of committing sexual crimes.

While the women who have levelled allegations and called out their harassers have been slammed by some, others have lent tremendous support to them.

The latest person to support these women is Anil Kapoor who believes that the #MeToo movement that has gained momentum in the country is fantastic.

Sharing how his own household comprises three very independent women and how he listens to each one of them, Anil said, “I have three women in my house and they are fiercely independent. You know Sonam and Rhea, and my wife. I have been a listener constantly and I think the world should be a listener and they should listen to whatever they (women) have to say. [sic].”

He added, “For me girls are not equal, they are superior in every aspect and I have said that always.”

About the campaign against sexual harassment, the Mr. India star said, “I feel it’s fantastic, whatever is happening.”