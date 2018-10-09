Indian singer Nitin Bali passes away in a car accident

Singer Nitin Bali passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a road accident, Indian Express reported.

He was 47.

The singer’s niece confirmed the news to Spotboye. The funeral is said to take place tomorrow.

Nitin Bali was known for lending his voice to revamped versions of songs like “Neele Neele Ambar Par,” “Chukar Mere Man Ko,” “Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se” and “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.”