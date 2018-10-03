Tue October 02, 2018
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released


LOS ANGELES: Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for a horror thriller film titled Look Away, which is set to arrive on VOD platforms on October 12th the latest feature from director Assaf Bernstein (of The Debt).

The film, starring India Eisley, Mira Sorvino, and Jason Isaacs, tells the story of Maria, an alienated high schooler who switches places with the evil image she finds in a mirror. Per the synopsis:

“A lonely 18-year-old high schooler opens up to her reflection because of the lack of support she has from family and her peers. She switches place with her supportive, but evil, twin that she discovers in the mirror’s reflection, but the newfound freedom unleashes suppressed feelings.”

