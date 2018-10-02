Peek inside Deepika and Ranveer's wedding destination

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making headlines at a frequent pace over their still unconfirmed nuptials, reports have emerged claiming that the news is taking a solid shape.
According to a report by Filmfare, the two are all set to tie the knot in a destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy, while the date of their ceremony appears to still not be confirmed.
The duo’s probable wedding destination is a popular spot amongst luminaries from all around the world for hosting their nuptials as it provides the perfect romantic setting required to make the ceremony magical.
The lake is a short drive away from Milan situated in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region.
The glacial wonder becomes the grounds for numerous fairy-tale weddings all year round hosting the big days for celebrities like George and Amal Clooney as well.
