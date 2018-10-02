Peek inside Deepika and Ranveer's wedding destination

With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making headlines at a frequent pace over their still unconfirmed nuptials, reports have emerged claiming that the news is taking a solid shape.



According to a report by Filmfare, the two are all set to tie the knot in a destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy, while the date of their ceremony appears to still not be confirmed.

The duo’s probable wedding destination is a popular spot amongst luminaries from all around the world for hosting their nuptials as it provides the perfect romantic setting required to make the ceremony magical.

The lake is a short drive away from Milan situated in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region.

The glacial wonder becomes the grounds for numerous fairy-tale weddings all year round hosting the big days for celebrities like George and Amal Clooney as well.