Tue October 02, 2018
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

'China open to changes in BRI projects'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Can the PTI bell the cat?

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Peek inside Deepika and Ranveer's wedding destination

With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making headlines at a frequent pace over their still unconfirmed nuptials, reports have emerged claiming that the news is taking a solid shape.

According to a report by Filmfare, the two are all set to tie the knot in a destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy, while the date of their ceremony appears to still not be confirmed.

The duo’s probable wedding destination is a popular spot amongst luminaries from all around the world for hosting their nuptials as it provides the perfect romantic setting required to make the ceremony magical.

The lake is a short drive away from Milan situated in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region.

The glacial wonder becomes the grounds for numerous fairy-tale weddings all year round hosting the big days for celebrities like George and Amal Clooney as well. 

