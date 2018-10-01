Mon October 01, 2018
Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Nana Patekar issues legal notice to Tanushree Dutta

A new turn in the Tanushree-Nana debacle has taken place after the latter’s lawyers confirmed sending legal notice on Monday for levelling false accusations of sexual harassment against the veteran actor.

"A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one — denying allegations and asking for an apology,” said Nana’s legal counsel Rajendra Shirodhkar, according to a Firstpost report.

Must read:  Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Shirodhkar added, “I can’t say much now. I have absolutely no idea why she (Tanushree) is talking about it now but she may be have some reasons to do it. Nana will come to town (Mumbai) today or tomorrow and address a press conference. Let him come back and talk, that is the best way to know. Tomorrow he should be definitely here.”

Prior to this, Tanushree had spoken to the media saying that she is gathering a group of “lawyers and advocates” to defend her.

“Contrary to claims made by Nana’s lawyer I have not received any legal notice. So bluffmaster gogo needs to step up his game a bit here. Instead of making empty threats to intimidate me into silence, send me a legal notice and then you will see what I will do with it!!.”

“Despite witnesses coming forward and all evidence in my support, I’m being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by Nana’s helper. I’m sure this guy has many skeletons in his closet too as birds of a feather always flock together,” stated Tanushree. 

