Sat September 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Star stylist Nabila, the brains behind top-notch brands like N-Pro and N-Gents, is soaring high on success  after she became the official stylist of International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) this summer.

Must read:  Nabila of N-Pro to be official hair and makeup stylist for IIFA 2018

While there is a lot in her kitty already, the ace makeup and hair expert is  all set to style famed Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar.

The show will be presented in collaboration with Fashion Weekend International (FWI2018), a brand that eyes its launch this year.

Fauzia Vohra, the organiser of FWI2018, elaborates, “Manish Malhotra and Nabila are both iconic names with a global following. A similar profile of people form the target audience of FWI2018, Destination Doha. We also have overseas guests flying into Doha specifically for FWI18...”

When asked about how stories of Nabila’s expertise in makeup reached Manish Malhotra, she opined, “ “We don’t advertise so I have to assume that we have been selected on merit for the good work that we consistently produce. For this particular show, I will certainly be keeping Manish’s vision intact, taking into consideration the aesthetics of Arab women and then, adding in my own sensibility and taking it all a notch higher.”

She added, “It’s just great for my team’s confidence, exposure and clientele,” she says. “I am very happy to provide the vision and platform to my team so that we can work together and achieve new international heights.”

