Nabila of N-Pro to be official hair and makeup stylist for IIFA 2018

Nabila will be replacing MAC Cosmetics with her brands Nabila, N-Gents and Zero Makeup that have been announced as official hair and makeup partners at International Indian Film Accademy (IIFA) awards 2018, the stylist announced the news on her social media accounts.

“Wizcraft, the Indian media and entertainment company that helms the IIFA, approached us through a common acquaintance and asked us to come on board for the entire project. I considered it a big compliment considering that MAC has been the official hair and makeup partner for the previous many years,” Nabila shared.



“I feel like Tipu Sultan, trying out new territories," she added.

When asked about how did Wizcraft get to know about Nabila’s work she replied, “They obviously must have researched on us. I have worked hard to build an extensive and diverse repertoire and the quality of my work and the mileage it generates can all be seen on the internet.”

Very soon, we will see an army of more than 75 stylists headed by Nabila making their way to Bangkok to the Bollywood’s biggest awards' ceremony.

According to the IIFA’s requirements, Nabila and her team will be setting up in-room salon services for the MIP’s (Most Important People), an in-hotel salon for the VVIP’s (Very Very Important People) and an extensive backstage salon for the dancing troupes, assistants and fashion segments.

IIFA is no doubt a huge platform for Nabila, but this is not the first time she has collaborated at international platforms. She has for a while now been working as an official hair and makeup partner at fashion events running the gamut from Berlin to London, Switzerland and Abu Dhabi. Zero Makeup is officially based in Dubai and is retailing at Bloomingdales, Middle East.

Nabila’s all-in-one makeup palette, Zero Makeup, is also launching in India this summer. The platform of IIFA is definitely going to create a huge market for Nabila’s brand even ahead of its launch in India.

“It works well for us because the IIFA is a great platform through which the Indian market will become acquainted with the brand,” says Nabila.

“I work hard,” Nabila says simply, “and I am very patient, making my business grow little by little, step by step. My team and I have been in Bangkok for the last 15 days. This is a big project and we needed to work out details before I rushed off to my Eid appointments in Dubai and Karachi.”