'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engaged in fierce battle

Bollywood’s highly anticipated movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ has come out with its first poster on Tuesday, just a day after the makers revealed Aamir Khan’s eccentric look as Firangi Mallah.



The poster showcases lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh battling it out exuding a rugged, warlike demeanour.

Sharing the spell-bounding poster on Twitter, Yash Raj Films posted:

“This Diwali, be prepared to be Thugged. Presenting the poster of #ThugsOfHindostan #TOHTrailer OUT ON 27TH SEPTEMBER! @SrBachchan | @aamir_khan | #KatrinaKaif | @fattysanashaikh | #VijayKrishnaAcharya | @TOHTheFilm.”

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is all set to release its magnanimous trailer on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary on September 27, shared Katrina Kaif.

The film will see the light of day on November 8.