Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number

A storm unleashed on Twitter when Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn made a blunder that his superstar wife Kajol may have to pay for.

The 49-year-old actor accidentally unveiled the personal phone number of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starlet in a message that initially may have meant for someone else but landed on Twitter due to probable negligence.

“Kajol not in country. Coordinate with her on Whatsapp 9820123300,” read his tweet.

Twitter trolls were quick to jump in soon after the gaffe, dropping messages on the 44-year-old actress’ WhatsApp while ridiculing Devgn for his little error that may force his wife to change her number.



