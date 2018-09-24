Mon September 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

After making it big as an action hero in Hindi cinema, Tiger Shroff may be headed to the US for his big Hollywood break.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor is prepping up for his debut in an international venture after getting signed by ace Hollywood producer Lawrence Kasanoff who reportedly flew to Mumbai over the weekend to finalise all discussions.

Lawrence, who has projects like 'Mortal Kombat' series, 'Dirty Dancing', 'Platoon' to his credit among others, had several meetings with Tiger Shroff, a source informed:

“Along with Larry, a big studio head, some of their associates and Emmy Award-winning writer, Sean Catherine Derek of the Batman series had also flown to India. Sanjay Grover, who has been a part of the project for the last one year, was also present at the meetings.”

The source added, “Larry shared the script of his film with Sanjay who suggested they bring on board a fresh new face to play the lead and strongly recommended his childhood buddy, Tiger to play the lead. Larry and his team were impressed with Tiger who they felt has an international look, is trained in martial arts, has a large fan following and has age on his side.”

Sanjay is actor Gulshan Grover’s son, who has also worked as director, Special Projects at Hollywood Studio, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), for over a decade.

“This could be the biggest break for an Indian actor in a big budget, mainstream Hollywood film which could spin into a worldwide franchise like Mortal Kombat. Casting an Indian actor in the main lead in a Hollywood film is a first for Larry too,” asserted the source, adding that Tiger could be fighting Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee in the film.

For now, Tiger Shroff is all set to star in Siddharth Anand’s official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo’. 

