Wed September 19, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

'Cake' is Pakistan's official entry to Oscars 2019!

 Pakistani film ‘Cake’ has been selected as the official nomination in the category of ‘Foreign Language Film Award'  for the 91st Academy Awards scheduled to take place on February 24, 2019. 

The selection was done by two-time Academy and Emmy Award-winning film maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who chairs the Pakistani Academy Selection team that comprises Kamila Shamshi, Saira Kazmi, HM Naqvi, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Sethi, Zoe Viccaji, Nadeem Farooq Paracha, Nabila Maqsoo, Khalid Malik and Faisal Qureishi.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of sending films from Pakistan in the foreign language category of the academy awards! Each year, the submissions become stronger and we are keeping our fingers crossed that one of these days we will come away with a golden statue!” Sharmeen told a local media outlet.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will shortlist the final nominations for all award categories in January 2019.

‘Cake’ director Asim Abbasi, delighted to receive the ecstatic news said, “All my world cinema heroes (Cuaron, Koreeda, Pawlikowski, Ceylan, Farhadi) have released films this year so the competition for nominations will undoubtedly be stiff. But for me the fact that the committee considered ‘Cake’ worthy of representing Pakistan is an honour in itself. I sincerely hope our cinema continues to grow in years to come and we keep making content that has the potential for global recognition.”

He added, “I am extremely honoured to have Cake representing Pakistan this year, and grateful to the selection committee for considering it worthy. My deepest gratitude for my Cake family, who worked so hard and with so much belief to bring this film to the audiences. 2018 is proving to be a great year for Pakistani Cinema. May it continue to grow and may we always find the courage and the vision to tell our stories our own way.”

‘Cake’ chronicles the life of two sisters who in their shared journey of trials and tribulations discover old family secrets. The film stars Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh and Adnan Malik in pivotal roles and is produced by Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

